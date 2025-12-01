Wamiqa Gabbi Turns Simple Make-Up Removal Routine Into Peak 'Premiqa Drama'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has a knack for turning the most ordinary moments into little pieces of theatre, and her latest post on removing make-up proves it yet again.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of herself seated in her make-up chair, half tired, half amused, while her artist tries to wrap up for the day.

He leans in with a gentle but firm,“Take it off.” The actress barely blinks.“No,” she replies, clutching her glam like a kid who refuses to hand over their favourite toy.

The video runs on an audio that repeats,“Take it off... I can't.”

For the caption, the actress wrote:“'Take it off.' 'No.' And that's the plot. #PremiqaIsDramatic.”

On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Karan Sharma. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Seema Pahwa.

She will be a part of the highly discussed sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", co-starring Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the project will get a theatrical release next Holi on March 4, 2026.

Wamiqa also has "Bhooth Bangla", "Kuku Ki Kundali", "Tiki Taka", and "Goodachari 2".

“Bhoot Bangla” is by Priyadarshan. The film brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The project will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.