Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Alert Temperature To Drop In 7 Places Check

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Due to cold winds from North India, a severe cold wave has hit Maharashtra, and the weather department has issued a cold wave alert. A warning has been issued to 7 districts including Pune, Solapur, and Nashik

Mumbai: Cold winds from North India have increased the chill. A cold wave alert is issued for Dec 1-2, with warnings for 7 districts including Pune and Nashik.

The chill is being felt in Mumbai city and suburbs.

A further 1°C drop in temperature is expected on December 2.

Max temp: 31°C

Min temp: 15°C

The cold wave will intensify in Western Maharashtra.

Pune minimum temperature: 10°C

Cold wave alert for Solapur

Punekars will experience unusual cold during this period.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Ahmednagar districts.

The minimum temperature here will be 8 to 9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will drop to 12°C.

A significant drop in night temperatures will also be seen in the rest of Marathwada.

There is a possibility of some fog in Vidarbha, and the minimum temperature will be around 12°C.

The chill will persist in all districts, including Nagpur and Amravati.

Wear warm clothes

Drink enough water

Children and the elderly should take special care

Go out only when necessary

The weather department urges citizens to ensure their safety.