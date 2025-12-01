Giga Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. For Automated Market Making Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals Corp. (“Giga Metals” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB: GIGGF; FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP PremiumTM, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of December 1, 2025, and is for six (6) months (the“Initial Term”) and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an“Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP PremiumTM, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

The Turnagain ultramafic complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

