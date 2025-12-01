Marvell To Strengthen European Cloud Security With Microsoft Partnership



Marvel's LiquidSecurity hardware security modules (HSMs) now support broader use cases for Microsoft Azure customers.

Unlike traditional 1U or 2U server appliances, Marvell's LiquidSecurity HSMs are designed for dense, multi-tenant cloud environments. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Marvell to $86 from $76 ahead of earnings.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) announced on Monday that it is expanding its partnership with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as its LiquidSecurity hardware security modules (HSMs) now support broader use cases for Microsoft Azure customers, enabling secure cloud operations across multiple regions.

The move will let Marvell expand its cloud-based security footprint in Europe, building on its existing services in Asia and North America.

European Expansion

With this expansion, Microsoft Azure can now offer cloud-based services that verify identification documents, certify cross-border contracts, and manage other secure transactions, cutting costs and operational overhead.

Marvell's stock traded over 1% higher on Monday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'neutral' territory amid 'low' message volume levels.

MRVL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

“Through our collaboration with Marvell, we are able to offer Azure's customers working in the electronic identity and passport space the most secure and compliant key management services available in public, sovereign or government clouds today,” said Soumya Subramanian, vice president of Cloud Security Engineering at Microsoft Azure.

Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target

Morgan Stanley raised its 12-month price target on Marvell to $86 from $76 ahead of the company's quarterly report scheduled after market close on December 2, according to TheFly.

The new target reflects Morgan Stanley's view that data-center demand will remain stable in the October quarter, backed by upbeat trends in optical components. According to Fiscal AI data, analysts expect the company to report a third-quarter revenue of $2.06 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

MRVL stock has lost over 18% in 2025 and over 6% in the last 12 months.

