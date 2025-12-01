Adam Hartland

Adjunct Associate Professor, Lincoln University, New Zealand

Adam holds a PhD and first-class BSc (Hons) from the University of Birmingham, UK.

His research career began in 2005 with a dissertation on the ecology of Cantabrian aquifers, followed by his PhD and postdoctoral research (NCGRT Postdoctoral Fellow, UNSW, Australia) on cave and groundwater geochemistry.

Adam spent 10 years at the University of Waikato, where he founded the Waikato Environmental Geochemistry (WEG) group and expanded his research interests with work on biogeochemical processes in soils, lakes, rivers and coastal marine systems. Adam was the University's inaugural Rutherford Discovery Fellow (2017-2022), later receiving the 2020 KuDos Environmental Science award. From late 2022, he has worked as a Senior Scientist at Lincoln Agritech Ltd, Hamilton, with adjunct positions at Lincoln University and the University of Waikato.

His research interests span freshwater biogeochemistry, past climate reconstruction, environmental engineering and technology. He has published over 60 peer-reviewed journal articles with 1,800+ citations and maintains extensive collaborations.

Since 2023, Adam has served as Science Leader on the MBIE Endeavour research programme Safeguarding Te mana o Te Awa o Waikato from Emerging Climatic Pressures.



–present Adjunct Associate Professor, Lincoln University, New Zealand

2022–present Senior scientist, Lincoln Agritech Ltd

2012–2022 Associate professor, University of Waikato 2011–2012 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of New South Wales, Australia



2011 University of Birmingham, PhD, Geochemistry 2007 University of Birmingham, BSc (Hons), First Class

2023 Safeguarding te mana o te awa o Waikato from emerging climatic pressures Role: Science Leader Funding Source: Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

