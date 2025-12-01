Psychedelicnewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) To Present At Noblecon21

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) said Founder, Chairman and CEO Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., will present at NobleCon21 on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. EST, offering an update on the company's expanded focus in investigational drugs, medical devices, and interventional psychiatric therapies for suicidal depression, PTSD, and related conditions, as well as progress in generating clinical revenue since NobleCon 2024.

To view the full press release, visit

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal Ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal depression.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by IBN