Superbuzz AI Provides Operational Update, Surpassed $11,000 In MRR As Payment Infrastructure Fully Stabilized And Growth Accelerates

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing automation solutions, today announced that it has successfully resolved the billing and onboarding disruptions that impacted its third quarter and is now seeing strong revenue momentum, withand

During Q3, rapid user growth created pressure on the Company's payment infrastructure and onboarding workflows, resulting in activation delays and interruptions to recurring billing for a portion of new customers. These issues materially affected revenue timing, contributing to lower-than-expected results for the quarter.

Following a comprehensive technical review and targeted upgrades across billing, payment processing, and activation pipelines, all system-related issues have now been fully resolved. The Company has restored full billing continuity, cleared onboarding delays, and enhanced its ability to support continued scale.

As a result, SuperBuzz AI is now processing approximately $25,000 in billings that were previously delayed due to the infrastructure bottlenecks. With onboarding flows normalized, the Company has also reached $11,000 in MRR, representing a stronger recurring revenue foundation and clear evidence of renewed momentum.

"Our Q3 challenges were operational in nature, not a reflection of demand," said Liran Brenner, CEO and Founder of SuperBuzz AI. "With the upgrades complete, we have already begun processing over $25K in previously delayed billings, and our MRR has now reached $11K and continues to grow. The pipeline remains strong, and with customers onboarding faster and billing resuming normally, we expect this momentum to continue."

The Company noted improved customer activation rates, stable retention, and a growing pipeline of customers currently in the onboarding queue. Management anticipates further MRR increases as these customers begin contributing to recurring revenue in the coming weeks.

SuperBuzz AI remains focused on delivering advanced AI-driven marketing automation solutions globally while building a scalable, high-margin recurring revenue model.

