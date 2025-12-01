Ataccama Names Andrea Eaton CMO To Drive Global Data Trust Adoption As Enterprises Prioritize AI And Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eaton to scale go-to-market strategy and drive adoption of Ataccama's unified, agentic data trust platform

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama, the agentic data trust company, today announced the appointment of Andrea Eaton as Chief Marketing Officer to help lead the company's global go-to-market strategy at a critical juncture as global enterprises accelerate data quality efforts so they can operationalize AI and comply with evolving regulatory standards.

Eaton will scale Ataccama's market presence and accelerate the adoption of its agentic data trust platform. She steps into the role as Ataccama expands its financial services and insurance customer base, reflecting the urgent, growing demand for automated, intelligence-driven approaches that guarantee the data quality, governance, and trust needed to meet both complex AI project imperatives and stringent regulatory compliance standards.

As AI raises expectations for how organizations handle data, gaps in accuracy, consistency, and lineage are slowing progress. Scaling AI requires data that is trusted and well understood, which is the problem Ataccama solves through its agentic data trust platform that unifies data quality, observability, catalog, and lineage. This unified layer helps teams understand and manage their data wherever it resides, and ensures the data used for analytics, regulatory reporting, and AI is accurate and fit for purpose, so organizations can move faster with confidence.

“With up to 80% of AI projects failing because they lack a solid foundation of data quality and trust, Ataccama's mission is paramount,” said Andrea Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer at Ataccama.“Ataccama sits at the center of one of the most significant transitions enterprises will make in the coming decade, providing the essential foundation of data trust required for successful AI and regulatory compliance. I am excited to help solve this generational data challenge as part of a business with a market-leading platform, an outcomes-driven team, and an impressive roster of customers across financial services and insurance.”

A growth-focused executive with more than 20 years of experience, Eaton brings a proven record of transforming go-to-market strategies and scaling revenue across high-growth AI, fintech, SaaS, and software development companies. She has led global marketing and sales organizations at companies ranging from early-stage ventures to businesses exceeding $500 million in revenue.

Most recently, Eaton served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at OutSystems, the AI-powered low-code platform. There, she advanced the company's AI-driven positioning, launched its Agent Workbench solution, and introduced AI-driven workflows across marketing and business development teams to improve productivity and operational efficiency. Under her leadership, OutSystems earned recognition from Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, strengthened its market standing in an evolving competitive landscape, and hosted its most highly attended customer conference in company history. Her earlier roles include Chief Revenue Officer at Bluefin Payment Systems, Chief Marketing Officer at DadeSystems (acquired by Versapay), and senior marketing and sales leadership positions at Bottomline Technologies.

“Andrea brings the clarity, discipline, and strategic range that this moment demands as enterprises recognize that AI can only deliver value when it is built on a foundation of trusted data,” said Mike McKee, CEO of Ataccama.“Our customers are moving quickly to modernize their data estates, and they are looking for a partner who can guide both the technical architecture and the organizational change required to scale AI responsibly. Andrea's experience leading global teams, shaping emerging categories, and building high-performance go-to-market organizations will help us meet that demand and extend our position as the data trust layer enterprises rely on as AI becomes central to how they operate and compete.”

Scott McKenzie, Operating Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, noted that Ataccama is operating in one of the most important emerging markets in enterprise software, as organizations recognize that AI can only scale when built on trusted data.“We're seeing a definitive shift in how global enterprises prioritize data quality as a strategic requirement, and Ataccama is uniquely positioned to capture that demand because of the strength of its platform and the caliber of its leadership team. Andrea's appointment underscores the momentum behind the business, and we are confident her leadership will accelerate the company's growth as enterprises modernize their data foundations for AI.”

To learn how Ataccama helps enterprises build a trusted data foundation for AI, request a demo at ataccama/platform.

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the agentic data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the agentic data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and trusted for every decision and system. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, Ataccama ONE brings autonomy to data quality and governance, continuously monitoring, improving, and explaining the reliability of data across complex enterprise and multi-agent environments. At the core of the platform is Ataccama's market-leading data quality, with modules built around it to unify data quality monitoring, catalog, lineage, observability, and reference data management, ensuring data is consistent and explainable. This quality-first foundation makes data the engine of trust, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at.

Media contact

...