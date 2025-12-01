Assistant Professor of Child Neurology, University of Pittsburgh

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Katherine Cobb-Pitstick, MD, is a neurologist and joined the Division of Child Neurology at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in September 2021. She is the associate director for medical student education and is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed her residency at UPMC Children's Hospital, followed by her fellowship at UPMC.

Dr. Cobb-Pitstick's clinical and research interests include headache medicine and accompanying behavioral comorbidities. She has been the lead author on three studies involving various aspects of migraine and she is an active member of the American Headache Society, the Pediatric Neurology Society, and the American Academy of Neurology.

–present Assistant Professor of Child Neurology, University of Pittsburgh

Experience