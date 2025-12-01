Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market To Exceed US $3.39 Billion By 2029, With 7.9% CAGR: TBRC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market From 2024 To 2029?The market size of green chelates, also known as natural chelating agents, has experienced significant growth in recent years. The value of the market is projected to rise from $2.31 billion in 2024 to $2.50 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This substantial growth during the historical period can be linked to several factors including the rising demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable chelating agents, an increase in industrial practices that require metal stabilization, the growing need for effective water treatment methods, heightened emphasis on managing soil and plant nutrients, along with a surge in regulatory support for green chemistry.

The market for green chelates, also known as natural chelating agents, is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $3.40 billion in value by 2029, representative of a 7.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This predicted expansion during the forecast period is predominantly driven by escalating investments in sustainable farming solutions, the burgeoning demand for effective water treatment technologies, a surge in industrial applications of environmentally-friendly chelates, increased consciousness about metal toxicity and environmental pollution, and a heightened focus on renewable and biodegradable raw materials. Some key tendencies forecasted in the same period span advancements in bio-based and high-concentration chelate formulations, innovations in controlled-release and slow-dissolving chelates, the inclusion of chelates in formulations for personal care products and cosmetics, progress in eco-friendly water treatment solutions, and innovations in technologies for multi-metal chelation.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market?

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market?

Major players in the Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BASF SE.

. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

. Merck KGaA

. Evonik Industries AG.

. Akzo Nobel N.V.

. Tosoh Corporation

. Lanxess AG.

. Clariant AG.

. Nouryon Holding BV.

. Kemira Oyj

What Are The Top Trends In The Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Industry?

Predominant players in the green chelates (natural chelating agents) market are underscoring the development of high-concentration biodegradable formulations to augment sustainability, amplify efficacy of the formulation, mitigate environmental degradation, and substitute traditional petrochemical-derived chelating agents in home care, industrial cleaning, and personal care sectors. High-concentration biodegradable formulations indicate earth-friendly chelating agents sourced from bio-based materials offering superior stability, solubility, and performance in liquid and solid product configurations while lessening waste and carbon footprints. For instance, in October 2023, Nouryon, a specialty chemicals manufacturing company based in the Netherlands, introduced Dissolvine GL Premium, the highest concentrated GLDA-based chelating agent present in the market. This product, derived from monosodium L-glutamic acid (MSG), provides 55% activity in water, delivers high solubility across a broad pH range, and suits applications such as dishwashing pods, laundry detergents, and concentrated liquid formulations. It contributes to the reduction in eutrophication and enhancement of environmental compliance, symbolizing a contemporary methodology to progress sustainable chemical ingredient solutions across various industries.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Segments

The green chelates (natural chelating agents) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Amino Acid Chelates, Organic Acid Chelates, Lignosulfonate Chelates, Gluconate Chelates, Citrate Chelates, Other Types

2) By Metal Type: Iron Chelates, Zinc Chelates, Manganese Chelates, Copper Chelates, Calcium Chelates, Magnesium Chelates, Other Material Type

3) By Formulation: Liquid Chelates, Powder Chelates, Granules, Pellets

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Specialty Stores

5) By Application: Agriculture, Water Treatment, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Amino Acid Chelates: Glycine Chelates, Glutamic Acid Chelates, Aspartic Acid Chelates, Lysine Chelates

2) By Organic Acid Chelates: Acetic Acid Chelates, Malic Acid Chelates, Succinic Acid Chelates, Citric Acid Chelates

3) By Lignosulfonate Chelates: Sodium Lignosulfonate Chelates, Calcium Lignosulfonate Chelates, Magnesium Lignosulfonate Chelates, Ammonium Lignosulfonate Chelates

4) By Gluconate Chelates: Calcium Gluconate Chelates, Zinc Gluconate Chelates, Iron Gluconate Chelates, Copper Gluconate Chelates

5) By Citrate Chelates: Ferric Citrate Chelates, Zinc Citrate Chelates, Calcium Citrate Chelates, Magnesium Citrate Chelates

6) By Other Types: Phytate Chelates, EDDS Chelates, Polyaspartate Chelates, Biodegradable Synthetic Chelates

Which Regions Are Dominating The Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents), North America is indicated as the leading region for the pertinent year. Asia-Pacific, however, is predicted to experience the most rapid growth as the forecast period progresses. The document covers several regions including, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

