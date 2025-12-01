403
Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Indonesia Over Floods Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, expressing condolences over the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by floods and landslides in Sumatra Island and several other areas in Indonesia.
His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences over fatalities, wished speedy recovery for the injured and for Indonesia to overcome the repercussions of this natural disaster. (end)
