403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says corruption hinders Ukraine peace efforts
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump described corruption as one of Ukraine’s main challenges while discussing prospects for a peace deal with Russia. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, he said Ukraine has “some difficult problems” and clarified that an ongoing “corruption situation” is “not helpful.”
Trump added that both Moscow and Kiev want the conflict to end, suggesting there is “a good chance we can make a deal.”
His remarks came amid a major Ukrainian corruption scandal. Last month, authorities accused Timbur Mindich, a former close business partner of President Zelensky, of leading a $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector, prompting charges against seven individuals and the resignation of two government ministers. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, also stepped down after an anti-corruption raid, though he has not been charged.
Corruption scandals have repeatedly challenged Ukraine in recent years, including a 2023 defense sector kickback case that forced Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov to resign.
Trump added that both Moscow and Kiev want the conflict to end, suggesting there is “a good chance we can make a deal.”
His remarks came amid a major Ukrainian corruption scandal. Last month, authorities accused Timbur Mindich, a former close business partner of President Zelensky, of leading a $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector, prompting charges against seven individuals and the resignation of two government ministers. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, also stepped down after an anti-corruption raid, though he has not been charged.
Corruption scandals have repeatedly challenged Ukraine in recent years, including a 2023 defense sector kickback case that forced Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov to resign.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment