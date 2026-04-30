'Economy Is Crashing': Trump Claims Iran Is Not 'Getting Any Money From Oil'

MENAFN - Live Mint) U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) made multiple assertions regarding Iran, its domestic conditions, and ongoing U.S. actions, claiming that American involvement has helped avert large-scale executions and has substantially weakened Iran's military capabilities.

Speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office, Trump said Iran had carried out mass killings amid internal unrest, ANI reported.

"Iran killed 42,000 people over the last two months. They were going to kill eight women whose lives I saved. And I appreciate that they didn't do it. I asked them not to do it, but they didn't do it."

Trump framed US operations as ongoing but not a formal war, stating, "And that's despite a military operation. I don't call it a war. I'd rather have a military operation. Iran is dying to make a deal."

"Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible. They're not getting any money from oil. And hopefully, it can be worked out very soon," he added.

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He asserted that US actions had significantly degraded Iran's military capacity, saying, "Their navy's gone. Their air force is gone, their drone factories are about 82 per cent down, and their missile factories are almost 90 per cent down."

US President further alleged that he personally intervened to stop executions, stating, "They were getting ready to hang the women. I got on the phone very quickly, and I said, 'Don't do it. The whole world is watching."

Trump also described broader alleged repression in Iran, including the execution of a wrestler and his associates for political speech, saying, "They killed him because he protested. They executed him along with his friends."

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)