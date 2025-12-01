More Draws, More Chances To Win: The UAE Lottery Celebrates Its First Anniversary With Weekly Lucky Day Draws!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Over 100,000 winners claiming over AED 147 million in prizes in the first year Abu Dhabi, UAE - Nov 30, 2025 - To mark its 1st anniversary, The UAE Lottery, operated by the Game LLC, revealed an exciting evolution of its flagship Lucky Day Draw, which has now been upgraded to a weekly format, giving players more opportunities to participate and win remarkable prizes every week. Starting November 29, 2025, the Lucky Day draw now takes place every Saturday at 8:30 PM GST, turning the weekend into a date with life-changing prizes and creating new weekly traditions for players across the UAE. Adding to the excitement of the new weekly draws, the second prize is now increased from AED 1 million to a massive AED 5 million, opening the door to even more life-changing wins. This enhancement reinforces The UAE Lottery's commitment to elevating the game experience and keeping players engaged through new and dynamic formats, ensuring that every draw brings hope and the possibility of realizing dreams across the nation. The rules of participation remain unchanged: for AED 50 per ticket, players can enter the Lucky Day Draw for a chance to win:
The Grand Prize of AED 30 million The 2nd Prize of AED 5 million The 3rd Prize of AED 100,000 The 4th Prize of AED 1,000 The 5th Prize of AED 100 Additionally, with the same ticket, players automatically enter the weekly Lucky Chance Raffle where three guaranteed winners will each win AED 100,000 every weekCommenting on the new update, Scott Burton, Commercial Gaming Director at The UAE Lottery, said, 'As we celebrate a successful first year of operations, our mission remains the same: to bring joy and life-changing opportunities to players across the UAE. This change comes as a result of listening to our players and a careful review of their interest levels. So, when they asked for more opportunities to play, we made it happen. With weekly draws now in place, every Saturday will be someone's Lucky Day, and that's what makes this milestone so special.' Interest in The UAE Lottery continues to build, with players nationwide showing increasing enthusiasm for all the draws in the portfolio, and a growing sense of anticipation around every new opportunity to win. Since its launch, The UAE Lottery has brought together players from across the UAE, and has celebrated more than 100,000 winners, claiming over AED 147 million in prizes. With the move to weekly draws, the dream of winning just got closer than ever.
