The Library Will Also Host The Iconic Arab Artist Marcel Khalife. Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Welcomes December With Culture, Art, And Volunteering

Dubai, UAE, 29 November 2025: In December, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will organise a series of events that blend art, volunteering, education, and music, to provide an integrated educational and recreational experience for all segments of society.

The December agenda will kick off with the Expo of Volunteerism and Innovation. In celebration of International Volunteer Day, this inspiring evening will celebrate the spirit of giving and the creativity behind impactful volunteer initiatives. The event will feature an art exhibition showcasing works by volunteer artists, and live painting by People of Determination volunteers.

The event will also include a discussion session with Dr. Tareq Al-Saif on the culture of volunteering and its role in building cohesive communities, along with a segment titled My Story with Volunteering featuring several volunteers sharing their experiences and how volunteering changed their lives. The evening will conclude with an awards ceremony honouring volunteers in recognition of their efforts and contributions.

In collaboration with the National Library and Archives, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is hosting a programme titled“The Importance of Organising and Managing Records and Archives in Government Organisations”, featuring a series of workshops on archival legislation and standards, the management of electronic, current and semi-current records, technical procedures for records preservation, document classification, and the development of archiving policies.

A fun and interactive workshop, called Code and Play Lap, will also be held for young participants to learn the basics of programming through hands-on activities designed to spark creativity and develop logical problem-solving skills.

As part of Cineolio's Cinenights, the Library will host a film screening featuring five short films from around the world. The lineup includes Darkside by Canadian director Spencer Zimmerman (2022), Memorium by French director Fabrice Mathieu (2012), the German film No Goodbye by director Ludo Vici (2016), The Porous Body by director Sofia El Khyari (2018), and The Repetition for Love by South Korean director Kyungrok Kim (2025).

This screening will allow youth and filmmakers to express their visions, while also creating space for dialogue between the audience and the directors.

Furthermore, the Library will organise Oud Night, a special musical evening by a group of talented young Emiratis. The evening will celebrate the spirit of heritage and the talents of the next generation.

On World Arabic Language Day, the Library will welcome the iconic Arab artist Marcel Khalife in a special session where he will discuss the most renowned classical Arabic poems that he has set to music and sung. During the session, Khalife will shed light on the beauty of classical Arab poetry, reflecting on the connection between music, art, and contemporary culture.

To learn more about the December events program, as well as register and attend for free, please visit the official website of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library at and follow its social media platforms.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library offers a diverse cultural and educational program throughout the year, combining literary, artistic, and educational events, thus reinforcing its position as a leading platform for promoting knowledge and inspiring the public.

