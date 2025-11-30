ANAS Presidium Holds Plenary Session

MENAFN - AzerNews) Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has held a plenary session,reports.

During the meeting, the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbayli said that the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on November 5, 2025, titled "On the Awarding of Individuals Who Have Contributed to the Development of Science in Azerbaijan," is one of the significant events in the 80-year honorable history of the Academy.

"President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 80th anniversary meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and his programmatic, in-depth speech serve as a roadmap for the Academy's future activities.

The President's remarks on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies, which are among the main challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, will form the foundation for our future endeavors," he said.

The ANAS President also noted that, following the President's directives on preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language and rewriting the history of Azerbaijan and its statehood, meetings were immediately organized within the Presidium with linguists and historians.

Proposals were put forward, tasks were assigned to the Academy's scientific institutions and organizations, and scholars have published articles in the media. A unified Action Plan of ANAS will be adopted in the coming days.

Later, awards were presented to those recognized by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on November 5, 2025, for their contributions to the development of Azerbaijani science.

The awardees expressed their gratitude to the Head of State for the high attention and value given to Azerbaijani science and scholars, and pledged to continue working tirelessly to fulfill the tasks set before them.

During the session, the Action Plan of ANAS for the implementation of the Presidential Decree on the "Centenary of the First Turkological Congress" was also approved.

It was also decided to hold an international scientific conference titled "The Mathematical Harmony of Millennia: A Global Dialogue," dedicated to the 1800th anniversary of the world-renowned Chinese scholar Liu Hui.