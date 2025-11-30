Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blood Donations Temporarily Halted At Narahenpita Blood Bank Due To Overcrowding


2025-11-30 02:00:11
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The National Blood Bank has temporarily halted blood donations at its Narahenpita centre due to overcrowding, officials confirmed.

Authorities stated that the large number of donors currently at the site will require time until at least 10 pm to complete the donation process. Consequently, the public is advised not to visit the centre today.

The surge in donor turnout comes in response to an urgent appeal issued yesterday by the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), which highlighted a critical shortage of blood supplies amid the ongoing disaster situation.

The Narahenpita blood bank normally operates daily from 8 am to 6:30 pm.

Colombo Gazette

