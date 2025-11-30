Japan Sends Assessment Team And Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka After Cyclone 'Ditwah'

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Government of Japan has announced that it will dispatch an assessment team to Sri Lanka through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to the extensive damage caused by Cyclone 'Ditwah'.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the four-member team, comprising JICA officials and medical experts, is scheduled to depart Japan on November 30. The team will evaluate medical needs on the ground and coordinate the potential deployment of a Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) team.

In addition to the assessment mission, Japan will provide emergency relief supplies, including tents and blankets, to support those affected by the cyclone through JICA.

The Japanese government emphasized that this emergency assistance reflects both a humanitarian commitment and the close ties between Japan and the people of Sri Lanka.