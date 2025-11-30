Japan Sends Assessment Team And Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka After Cyclone 'Ditwah'
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the four-member team, comprising JICA officials and medical experts, is scheduled to depart Japan on November 30. The team will evaluate medical needs on the ground and coordinate the potential deployment of a Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) team.
In addition to the assessment mission, Japan will provide emergency relief supplies, including tents and blankets, to support those affected by the cyclone through JICA.
The Japanese government emphasized that this emergency assistance reflects both a humanitarian commitment and the close ties between Japan and the people of Sri Lanka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment