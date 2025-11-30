Explosion In Baku Residential Building Leaves One Injured

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Emergency Situations Ministry's "112" hotline received information about an explosion in a multi-story residential building located on Mirjalal Street, Nasimi District, Baku,reports.

The Ministry's State Fire Protection Service immediately deployed forces to the scene.

Upon evaluating the operational situation at the site, it was determined that the explosion, which was accompanied by a fireless blast, occurred in an apartment on the 4th floor of the five-story building.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

The impact of the blast caused the kitchen window of the 40 square meter, one-room apartment to be blown out of its frame, and the ceiling's aluminum cladding to be damaged. As a result of the incident, one person sustained injuries.

The Emergency Situations Ministry's forces have implemented the necessary safety measures at the scene. Relevant authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

