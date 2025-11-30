Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin to Hold Summit with Modi in New Delhi

2025-11-30 03:28:35
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit New Delhi on December 4-5 for a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday.

This will mark Putin’s tenth trip to India and his first since 2021. During the visit, he is expected to engage with Modi, whom he has described as his “personal friend,” on a variety of bilateral and multilateral topics.

The complete agenda for next week’s summit has not yet been disclosed by the Russian and Indian authorities.

Discussions are anticipated to cover the situation in Ukraine, India’s procurement of Russian defense hardware and energy supplies, as well as trade-related matters.

“This visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations of a special privileged strategic partnership in political, trade-economic, scientific-technological, and cultural-humanitarian fields, as well as to consider current international and regional issues,” stated the Kremlin.

Earlier in 2024, Modi traveled to Russia twice—first in June for a bilateral summit in Moscow and then in October to participate in a BRICS summit in Kazan.

The two leaders last convened in the Chinese city of Tianjin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September. There, they shared a ride in Putin’s presidential limousine and held a private hour-long conversation, followed by talks at the delegation level.

After the Tianjin meeting, Modi described his discussions with Putin as “always insightful.”

