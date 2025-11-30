'Virat, Rohit Bhai Will Do Their Talking With Bats...', Says Arshdeep Ahead Of 1St ODI Vs SA

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 30 (IANS) As India's three-match ODI series against South Africa gets underway here on Sunday afternoon at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, India pacer Arshdeep Singh reflected on Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form and said the duo will "do the talking with their bats rather than words."

With Rohit and Kohli back in action after playing in the ODI series against Australia in October, the chatter has been huge over whether the veteran duo can sustain their form and fitness to feature in the 50-over World Cup two years from now.

Rohit and Kohli headlined India's previous ODI assignment in Australia, considering it's the only format they play now in national colours. For now, everyone's focus will be on how the duo fare against the Bavuma-led Proteas in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam.

"Virat bhai and Rohit bhai will do their talking with the bat rather than words. I really enjoyed watching them middle the ball so well during practice. As a bowler, I wouldn't enjoy bowling to them in this form, but as a teammate, I'm excited to see them play so well. We can definitely expect big runs from them in the first ODI," Arahdeep said on JioStar.

After India suffered a clean sweep at home in the red-ball leg of multi-format series, this ODI series carries added significance and the veteran duo will bring cheer to the team.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma acknowledged the challenge of facing Virat and Rohit in India and said, "It's exciting for local fans to watch their two legends play at home again. We're looking forward to experiencing the special energy these star players bring. While we'll prepare specific plans for them like any other players, we know the atmosphere will be different and exciting when these big names are playing.”

“India deserves full respect in every format because they always field a strong team. Playing them in their home conditions makes the challenge even tougher. Their ODI team looks stronger with experienced players returning, which will definitely test us as a team during this series," he added.