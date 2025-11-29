Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Qatar GP: Piastri Beats Norris To Pole


2025-11-29 11:01:07
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oscar Piastri took pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix Saturday with championship-leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris alongside the Australian on the front row and Red Bull's Max Verstappen right behind. With the three title contenders filling the top three places for Sunday's race and McLaren securing the front row lockout, George Russell completed the top four for Mercedes at the floodlit Lusail circuit.

Piastri had earlier won the sprint race from pole to cut Norris's lead to 22 points. Verstappen is 25 points adrift of the Briton.

Gulf Times

