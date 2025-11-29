Swiss November 30 Vote: Civic Duty For All And An Inheritance Tax For The Rich

MENAFN - Swissinfo) At noon on Sunday the ballot boxes will close. Swiss citizens are voting on two popular initiatives: on replacing compulsory military service with a civic duty extended to women, and on introducing an additional inheritance tax for the very rich to finance climate initiatives. The results will be out on the same day. This content was published on November 29, 2025 - 10:00 6 minutes

Español es Votación suiza del 30 de noviembre: un servicio cívico para todos e impuesto de sucesiones para los ricos Read more: Votación suiza del 30 de noviembre: un servicio cívico para todos e impuesto de sucesiones para los

Português pt Suíços votam sobre serviço cívico feminino e herança verde Read more: Suíços votam sobre serviço cívico feminino e herança

日本語 ja スイス、兵役改革案、相続税めぐり国民投票 ともに否決の公算 Read more: スイス、兵役改革案、相続税めぐり国民投票 ともに

العربية ar اقتراع 30 نوفمبر في سويسرا: خدمة مدنية للجميع وضريبة ميراث Read more: اقتراع 30 نوفمبر في سويسرا: خدمة مدنية للجميع وضريبة

中文 zh 瑞士11月30日公投:全民公民服务与富人遗产税 Read more: 瑞士11月30日公投:全民公民服务与 Русский ru На референдуме в Швейцарии: налог на наследство и отказ от военного призыва Read more: На референдуме в Швейцарии: налог на наследство и отказ от военного пр

At present, all able-bodied Swiss men between the age of 18 and 40 must serve in the army. Conscientious objectors can alternatively serve longer in a civilian institution, typically in the social, health or environmental sectors. For women military service is voluntary.

A popular initiative now aims to replace this this system with a general civic duty, extended to women. The proposal is not to be seen as a response to the current geopolitical situation, in which some European countries are bringing back conscription. The committee that has collected the necessary 100,000 signatures to bring the popular initiative to the ballot box was founded in 2013. It considers the current system to be outdated and unequal.



>> Here is our explainer on the civic duty initiative:

This content was published on Oct 14, 2025 On November 30, the Swiss will vote on expanding compulsory civic service to all citizens. What's at stake?

