1 Dead, Financial Loss Reported In Kapisa House Blaze

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): One person died and property worth hundreds of thousands of afghanis was damaged in a house fire in central Kapisa province, local officials said on Saturday.

The provincial police headquarters reported that the incident occurred on Friday in Hisa-i-Dowm Kohistan district.

Police spokesman Abdul Fattah Faiz told Pajhwok Afghan News that despite the prompt response of firefighting teams, the intensity of the blaze claimed one life and caused an estimated 350,000 afghanis in losses.

He added that firefighters, through continuous efforts, managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

hz/sa