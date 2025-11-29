New Regulations Set To Improve 11Th Edition Of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The eleventh edition of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which will be hosted in Doha from Dec. 1 to 18, is witnessing impactful changes in the regulations and instructions that will enhance the tournament's status at the regional and international levels.

This is the second consecutive edition held under the umbrella of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), after the 2021 Doha edition, which marked a historic transformation when FIFA recognized the tournament for the first time since its launch in 1963, giving it an international dimension and major attention.



The success of the previous tournament contributed to FIFA continuing to provide international backing for three upcoming editions in 2025, 2029, and 2033, on the condition that they are held in Doha, to ensure the same remarkable success seen in the tenth edition.

The eleventh edition will witness many changes aligned with FIFA's efforts to develop the tournament at the level of regulations, systems, and match value, in order to grant it more momentum.

The first fundamental change in the new edition is what FIFA issued in April 2024 at the same time as the decision to grant the State of Qatar the right to host the next three editions of the tournament under FIFA's umbrella, when the competitions of the Arab Cup were approved as international friendly matches despite being played outside the designated windows listed on the official calendar, and that the points of these matches would be calculated within the global ranking system for national teams issued monthly by FIFA, a historic transformation that grants the tournament an official dimension it did not previously have.

According to the decision, the participating teams in the Arab Cup matches will receive the same ranking points granted to teams in international friendly matches, which enhances the importance of the tournament and doubles its value for the participating teams, especially those seeking to improve their positions in the world ranking.

The second change in the new edition concerns amending the instructions related to breaking ties between teams to determine the qualifiers from the group stage to the quarterfinals, an amendment that FIFA has never applied in any of the tournaments it supervises.

According to the tournament system, the 16 teams participating in the finals have been divided into four groups, each group containing four teams, such that the first and second place finishers from each group qualify for the quarterfinals, completing the eight qualified teams.

According to the regulations of the previous tenth edition in 2021, paragraphs (A, B, C) of Article 13 stated that if two or more teams were tied on points at the end of the group stage, the tie would be resolved regarding qualification by overall goal difference in group matches, then by the highest number of goals scored in all group matches, then by goal difference in direct encounters between the tied teams, then by the highest number of goals scored in direct encounters between the tied teams, then by fair play according to the difference of yellow and red cards, and if the tie persisted, a draw would be conducted to determine the qualifier.

In the official 2025 edition, paragraphs (A, B, C) of Article 13 have witnessed a fundamental amendment, as the first criterion has become the goal difference in the results of direct encounters between the concerned teams instead of relying on the overall goal difference in all group matches as was applied in the previous edition, then afterward resorting to the highest number of goals scored in the direct encounters between the concerned teams, and if the tie persists, resorting to the overall goal difference in the group, then the highest total number of goals in group matches, and finally relying on fair play (yellow and red cards).

FIFA also amended in the instructions of the 2025 Arab Cup the last criterion in differentiating between teams in the event of a tie after fair play, as the principle of conducting a draw as a final option was canceled, and instead the positions in the latest monthly ranking issued before the tournament were adopted, so that the higher-ranked team qualifies, in a step that confirms the adoption of Arab Cup match points within the international ranking of teams.

The tournament also saw development in terms of financial prizes. Despite the prize pool reaching a record number in the 2021 edition when it amounted to 25 million dollars, it is expected that the new edition will record an increase in prize value to reach 36.5 million dollars, equivalent to about 132.9 million Qatari riyals, in a step reflecting the growing interest in the tournament and encouraging the participating teams.

These financial, organizational, and technical developments confirm the continued growth of the competitive and technical value of the Arab Cup, which has taken a different form and content since its recognition by FIFA in the tenth edition, and opens the door to continuing its development and raising its status in the upcoming editions in 2029 and 2033