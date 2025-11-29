403
Matrix Comsec Honoured With CII Design Excellence Award 2025 For Deep-Tech Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th November 2025, Vadodara, India: Matrix, a pioneer in Security and Telecom solutions, proudly announces its prestigious recognition at the CII Design Excellence Awards 2025. This honour reinforces Matrix's commitment to innovation-driven design and its mission to solve complex global challenges through advanced technology. The CII Design Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to design excellence across industries, recognising organisations that blend creativity, engineering, and user-centric innovation.
Matrix was awarded under the category 'Design for Deep Technologies' for its product - High-Speed Face Recognition Terminal. With <1 second authentication speed, 50,000 user capacity, and 200,000 face templates, the device demonstrates deep-tech engineering that blends advanced algorithms, hardware optimisation, and high-performance data handling. This achievement highlights Matrix's leadership in developing cutting-edge, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern enterprises.
Sharing his thoughts on the recognition, Ganesh Jivani, CEO & Managing Director, Matrix, said: "It is indeed an honour to win this prestigious award, and I extend my gratitude to CII for this recognition. Innovation has been the DNA of Matrix right from its inception. I thank our technology and product management teams for their dedication to building innovative and world-class quality solutions. Matrix offers cutting-edge Physical Security solutions in more than 50 countries, including technologically advanced first-world nations. With 250+ R&D engineers and world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix remains committed to designing high-performance products. This accreditation validates Matrix's innovation and design capabilities and will further inspire us to build globally benchmarked solutions."
About Matrix
Established in 1991, Matrix stands as a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Driven by technology and guided by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, our organization remains at the forefront of innovation in the ever-evolving Security and Telecom industries.
With nearly 40% of our workforce dedicated to pioneering new products, Matrix has introduced cutting-edge solutions such as Video Surveillance Systems (Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Media Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These solutions are not only feature-rich and reliable but also adhere to stringent international standards.
Spanning across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, our global presence is bolstered by a network of over 4,000 channel partners. This extensive reach ensures that Matrix products meet the diverse needs of our customers, delivering unmatched reliability and durability.
In our pursuit of excellence, Matrix proudly holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and 9001:2015 certifications, setting the benchmark for quality management standards. Additionally, our dedication to indigenous research and development and manufacturing has been recognized through prestigious accolades such as the ZED Quality Certification and DSIR Certification.
Trusted by customers across various industries, Matrix continues to earn admiration for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
