Srinagar: Girl Sets Herself Ablaze at Pratap Park, Hospitalized

Srinagar- A young girl allegedly set herself ablaze at Pratap Park here on Saturday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said that the girl, in an apparent act of self-immolation, poured some inflammable substance on herself and set herself on fire, sending shockwaves through the crowded park area, reported news agency KNO.

Alert bystanders rushed for her rescue and doused the flames before she was shifted to a nearby hospital with burn injuries. Moreover, her condition is not known as the report was being filed, while her identity is being attainted.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragic act.

A police officer said the girl suffered burn injuries after she allegedly set herself ablaze at Pratap Park. She has been shifted to hospital for treatment.