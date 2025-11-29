Ex-Staff Rob Blinkit's Collection Money After Conspiring With Employee Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Delhi Police arrested three accused from Uttar Pradesh in a case involving the robbery of Rs 5 lakh belonging to quick commerce company Blinkit. Cash has been recovered, while a motorcycle and an iPhone purchased using the stolen money have been seized. The financial trail connected to the crime has also been frozen.

According to a statement issued by the Central District Police, on October 22, a PCR call was received at Ranjit Nagar Police Station reporting that three men on a motorcycle had robbed cash from a Blinkit delivery rider.

A police team rushed to the spot, where they met the complainant. He stated that he worked for the quick delivery company Blinkit and had collected Rs 5 lakh from different branches. While travelling on a scooter near Satya Park, Shadipur, three men blocked his way and forcibly robbed the cash.

His statement was recorded, and based on it, FIR No. 452/25 dated 22/10/2025 under Sections 309(4), 309(6), 312, and 3(5) of the BNS was registered at Ranjit Nagar Police Station. The investigation was subsequently taken up.

Given the seriousness of the crime, a special team comprising SI Pooja, SI Sudheer, HC Anuj, Ct. Sumit, Ct. Ramavtar, and Ct. Vishnu was formed under the supervision of Inspector Tribhuvan Negi, SHO Ranjit Nagar, and overall supervision of ACP Patel Nagar.

The team worked extensively, scanning large volumes of CCTV footage from multiple locations. The motorcycle used in the crime was identified and later confirmed to be stolen.

Further analysis of the CCTV footage provided clear visuals of the accused. Informers were then activated, and initial leads indicated that the suspects might be residing in Faridpuri area.

Local enquiries revealed that the accused who originally belonged to Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, worked as delivery boys, and were living in Faridpuri on rent.

Using technical surveillance, investigators obtained mobile numbers linked to the suspects. Call Detail Records and location analysis traced them to Gonda. Acting promptly, the team travelled to Gonda and, with assistance from local sources, arrested three accused identified as Ram Avtar alias Ram, Sikander, and Veeru Sonkar.

At the instance of Ram Avtar, Rs 1,37,500 was recovered. From Veeru, a Duke motorcycle purchased by clearing a loan using the stolen cash was seized, along with an iPhone also bought from the robbed amount. Sikander had deposited Rs 1,53,000 into his bank account, which has been frozen. The clothes worn by the accused during the robbery were also recovered.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that they previously worked with Blinkit and Zomato, with registered delivery IDs on both platforms.

It was further disclosed that another accomplice, Manoj - currently absconding - worked at a Blinkit outlet in Patel Nagar and provided detailed information about the complainant, including his route, vehicle number, colour, and the fact that he was carrying cash.

Further investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused. Although previously unarrested, the trio admitted involvement in two other snatching incidents reported at Ranjit Nagar Police Station.