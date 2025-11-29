Blackrock Acquires $589 Million In Bitcoin And Ethereum In Just 3 Days

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BlackRock, one of the world's leading asset managers, has significantly ramped up its crypto investments, purchasing $589 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) in just three days. According to data from Arkham, BlackRock acquired 4,044 BTC and 80,121 ETH, signalling a growing interest in digital assets amid a recovering market and increased institutional trading.

The recent transactions are part of BlackRock's broader strategy to expand its digital asset exposure. The $589 million worth of BTC and ETH translates to approximately $354 million in Bitcoin and $235 million in Ethereum based on their current market values. These purchases are among the largest crypto acquisitions by an institutional investor this month. Notably, the transfers were executed in several substantial batches, with one notable transfer of 300 BTC, accompanied by multiple Ethereum transfers within short intervals.

BlackRock Leads ETF Market with Record Inflows

In addition to its direct crypto purchases, BlackRock has seen record inflows into its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. On November 26, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) recorded $43 million in net inflows, the largest of any U.S.-based Bitcoin ETF that day. This surge comes at a time when Fidelity's FBTC saw over $30 million in outflows, signaling a shift in demand toward BlackRock 's offerings. Other Ethereum ETFs saw modest inflows, with BlackRock's ETHA leading the pack with $50.22 million in net inflows on the same day.

The inflows into BlackRock's ETFs coincide with a notable recovery in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin's price reached approximately $91,552, showing resilience after an intraday correction. Meanwhile, Ethereum's price climbed to $3,022, benefiting from renewed market confidence. The positive price behavior in both assets suggests institutional investors are positioning themselves for potential year-end catalysts, driven by ongoing market strength and the growing acceptance of crypto assets.

BlackRock's Strategic Position in Digital Assets

BlackRock 's aggressive acquisition of Bitcoin and Ethereum reflects its strong foothold in the digital asset space. The firm's success in attracting significant ETF inflows underscores its dominant position in the crypto investment market. As institutional demand for crypto exposure rises, BlackRock's strategic moves may solidify its leadership in the space, especially as digital assets continue to gain traction among professional investors.

