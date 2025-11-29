Badshah Creates 'OG Moment' With Raveena Tandon As The Two Groove On 'Kar Gayi Chull'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) In an unexpected collaboration, rapper Badshah and actress Raveena Tandon come together for a fun social media video.

Badshah took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video with the caption, "Just a few OG things (sic)".

The entertaining clip opens with him grooving on the "Kar Gayi Chull" track from the 2016 drama "Kapoor & Sons".

Badhshah is seen wearing a black t-shirt with the Parle-G logo on it, another 'OG'.

As the song reaches the words, "Matak Matak Jaise Raveena Tandon", Raveena appears in the frame, joining the singer and songwriter in the fun.

Raveena was recently seen with Badshah as she appeared in one of the episodes of season 16 of the singing reality show, "Indian Idol".

Gracing the show during the 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' segment, Raveena looked her beautiful self in a yellow saree.

Excited about being part of the reality show, Raveena said,“Stepping onto the Indian Idol stage feels like walking into a live concert, which transports me back into a musical. The theme Yaadon Ki Playlist is pure nostalgia, as it brings alive all those unforgettable '90s songs we grew up with, danced to, and performed to. I'm genuinely thrilled to be part of the show, to relive those iconic melodies through these incredible young singers, and to celebrate old memories while creating brand-new ones.”

Celebrating Badshah's birthday during the episode, Raveena even collaborated with the rapper to make parathas.

During the cooking challenge, Badshah quipped,“Raveena ji, maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki mujhe aapke saath paratha banane ka mauka milega!” (Raveena ji, I had never thought I would get an opportunity ever to make parathas with you.)"

Not only did Raveena help Badshah make the perfect paratha, but she also sweetly fed him a bite, creating a memorable moment between the two.