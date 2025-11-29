403
Philadelphia Airport Suspends All Departures After Bomb Threat
(MENAFN) All outbound flights from Philadelphia International Airport have been suspended following a bomb threat, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Friday.
Aviation authorities assessed a medium probability—ranging from 30% to 60%—that the ground stop could be extended beyond its initial timeframe.
An FAA advisory said the probability of an extension of the grounding is medium at 30% to 60%.
The agency has not disclosed specific details regarding the nature or source of the threat that triggered the emergency halt.
The suspension affects one of the nation's busiest aviation hubs, stranding passengers and creating cascading delays across domestic and international flight networks.
Airport officials and law enforcement have not yet provided information about security sweeps, evacuations, or the credibility assessment of the threat.
Travelers scheduled to depart from Philadelphia face indefinite delays as authorities work to clear the facility and determine whether operations can safely resume.
The ground stop represents one of the most significant disruptions to Philadelphia International's operations in recent months, with ripple effects expected to impact connecting flights nationwide.
