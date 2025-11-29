403
Mediterranean Overfishing Reaches Lowest Level in Ten Years
(MENAFN) Exploitation of fish populations across Mediterranean and Black Sea waters has reached its lowest point in a decade, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) findings reveal in a Friday report release.
The decline marks a critical turning point for regional marine ecosystems, even as concerns persist about long-term sustainability. Fish farming operations have simultaneously surged, now representing a dominant force in the area's aquatic food production.
FAO's General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) documented the progress in its latest assessment, stating: "Although fisheries sustainability in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea remains a source of concern, the percentage of overfished stocks has dropped to its lowest level in a decade, a milestone that coincides with aquaculture's rapid expansion as a major source of aquatic foods in the region."
The 2025 State of Mediterranean and Black Sea Fisheries (SoMFi) analysis examined 120 distinct fish populations between 2013 and 2023, uncovering dramatic reductions in fishing mortality rates. Commercial species biomass surged 25% during this period.
Fishing intensity has been slashed by half since 2015, creating conditions for multiple critical stocks to show signs of regeneration, the data shows.
Overexploited stock percentages have plummeted from 87% a decade ago to 52% currently—representing substantial progress despite remaining dangerously elevated compared to ecosystem health benchmarks.
Marine and brackish aquaculture operations now comprise over 45% of the region's aquatic food production, hitting 940,000 tonnes in 2023. Total output from wild fisheries and aquaculture combined reached 2.06 million tonnes.
Manuel Barange, FAO Assistant Director-General and Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, stated: "Stocks are not yet where we would like them to be, but they are beginning to recover thanks to science-driven management action and strong stakeholder engagement, while aquaculture, if done responsibly, is proving it can help meet future demand for aquatic foods."
Including freshwater production, regional aquaculture generates nearly 3 million tonnes worth $9.3 billion annually, according to the report.
