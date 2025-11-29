403
UN says Gaza ceasefire fails to protect staff, aid operations
(MENAFN) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported Friday that UN staff and facilities in the Gaza Strip continue to come under fire, even after a declared ceasefire, creating severe risks for humanitarian operations.
OCHA emphasized that civilians, humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure, including convoys, supplies, and facilities, must always be protected under international humanitarian law.
The agency warned that ongoing attacks expose UN staff, NGO partners, and aid recipients to grave risks, including death and injury, further obstructing humanitarian efforts.
The UN called on all parties to safeguard civilian lives and ensure the safe passage of life-saving aid, noting that despite the challenges, critical services and supplies continue to reach people in need across Gaza.
Turning to the occupied West Bank, OCHA highlighted continued violence, daily casualties, property damage, and displacement. Mobility restrictions are widespread, with thousands under curfew and many more facing barriers to schools, workplaces, and essential services.
Updated figures show that more than 1,600 illegal Israeli settler attacks since early 2025 have affected over 270 Palestinian communities, with over 1,000 Palestinians injured, including roughly 700 directly by settlers, nearly double the 2024 figure.
OCHA’s statement underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank and calls for urgent protection of civilians and aid workers.
