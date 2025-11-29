403
US suspends visa issuance for Afghan passport holders
(MENAFN) The US State Department announced Friday an immediate pause on visa issuance for Afghan passport holders, citing concerns for national security and public safety.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that protecting Americans is the highest priority, following a shooting near the White House on Wednesday. The suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, killed a National Guard member and wounded another.
In response, the US halted all immigration processing for Afghan nationals, including asylum decisions. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director Joseph Edlow stated that asylum approvals are paused until Afghan applicants can be fully vetted and screened, emphasizing that the safety of the American people comes first.
This move underscores heightened security measures in the wake of attacks on US soil and the administration’s focus on rigorous vetting of foreign nationals.
