Turkey urges Israel to halt Beit Jinn strikes
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Friday called on Israel to immediately cease its attacks on the town of Beit Jinn in rural Damascus, warning that the strikes violate Syria’s sovereignty and endanger civilians and regional stability.
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Israel’s operations show a "destructive agenda," coming as the Dec. 8 anniversary of Syria’s liberation approaches. He stressed that Israel faces no threat from Syria, yet continues to breach its territorial integrity.
Keceli emphasized that the strikes threaten civilians and hinder the Syrian government and people from establishing security, prosperity, and social peace. He also called on all responsible members of the international community to act against the attacks.
Earlier on Friday, at least 13 people were killed, including women and children, and 24 others were wounded in the Israeli strikes on Beit Jinn and the road leading to it, according to local sources.
The statement underscores Türkiye’s concern for civilian protection and regional stability amid escalating cross-border military operations in southern Syria.
