Switzerland conducts second Gaza children evacuation
(MENAFN) Switzerland completed its second humanitarian evacuation from the Gaza Strip on Friday, bringing 13 injured children and 51 accompanying family members to the country, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).
The children had first been moved from Gaza to Jordan, where they received medical stabilization before continuing to Switzerland. They were flown from Amman on Thursday afternoon aboard a MEDEVAC aircraft in coordination with Norwegian authorities, with the Federal Air Transport Service accompanying the flight. The plane landed at Zurich and Geneva airports.
The SEM noted that all evacuees underwent “comprehensive security checks” conducted by both Swiss and Israeli authorities before entering Switzerland. The children require medical care “that can no longer be provided in Gaza” and will receive treatment across eight cantons—Basel-City, Freiburg, Geneva, Graubunden, Jura, Ticino, Vaud, and Wallis—where university and cantonal hospitals will oversee their care.
Families will also undergo asylum procedures in Switzerland. Allocation to cantons is based on medical needs, and any treatment costs not covered by health insurance will be covered by the host cantons or hospitals.
This operation follows an earlier evacuation on October 24. In total, 20 injured children and 78 family members have now been brought to Switzerland under this humanitarian program approved in August.
The transfers from Gaza to Jordan and temporary accommodation were facilitated by the WHO and Doctors Without Borders, with support from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit. SEM stated that the humanitarian mission is now complete.
