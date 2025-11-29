403
Turkey, Germany aim to strengthen cooperation, boost EU ties
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday in Berlin that Türkiye and Germany are preparing to deepen cooperation “which rests on strong foundations,” highlighting renewed political will to advance bilateral ties and reinvigorate Türkiye–EU relations.
Speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at a joint press conference, Fidan said recent high-level visits, including Wadephul and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz traveling to Türkiye, have given relations “new momentum with a new spirit.” He added that the next meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Mechanism is planned for the first half of 2026.
Fidan noted Germany remains Türkiye’s top European export market and its largest global destination, with trade volumes rising from $50 billion toward $60 billion. Efforts are ongoing to expand mutual investments.
He highlighted upcoming initiatives, including the Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting and an energy and mining forum, which aim to strengthen economic ties. Fidan also identified opportunities for collaboration in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, high technology, and digitalization.
Praising the Turkish community in Germany for contributions across science, arts, sports, and the economy, he said their achievements “are a source of pride for both Türkiye and Germany.”
During the visit, he also planned to meet business and civil society representatives.
Fidan emphasized that accession to the EU should remain criteria-based, saying: “Türkiye has no problem—nor can it have one—regarding criteria-based assessments in its EU accession process. This is the rule of the game.” He noted, however, that progress has stalled, with no chapters being opened, and stressed that Türkiye could quickly meet many criteria if the EU renewed a practical accession perspective.
He confirmed discussions on Customs Union updates, visa liberalization, and Schengen visa challenges, stating that resolving these issues remains a priority. Fidan reiterated that EU membership is a strategic objective and diplomatic, technical, and dialogue efforts will continue.
Fidan stressed the importance of Türkiye’s inclusion in the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, noting the country’s significant defense industry capacity and extensive operational experience. He said that while NATO remains central to European security, new EU discussions on security, especially after the Ukraine war, create opportunities that Türkiye seeks to engage with constructively.
He underscored that Türkiye does not aim to participate in SAFE merely as a market for defense products but to protect its strategic security interests in cooperation with the EU. Fidan highlighted the need for creative solutions and stressed that threats persist and historical opportunities must not be missed.
Fidan noted close alignment between Türkiye and Germany on multiple global issues, including Balkan stability, peace in Ukraine, Gaza, Syria, the Caucasus, and African cooperation. On Ukraine, he emphasized the importance of a peace acceptable to all parties and the value of direct negotiations, referencing Türkiye-hosted Istanbul talks and recent Geneva discussions.
Regarding Gaza, he said: “We must not go back to destruction, genocide, and massacre… Humanitarian aid must enter immediately. The stabilization force, the peace corps—these issues must now become concrete.” On Syria, Fidan stressed the need to restore stability, accelerate economic recovery, and maintain territorial integrity while eliminating threats.
Fidan highlighted Türkiye’s role in hosting multiple rounds of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, stressing that the platform must be preserved: “One must not avoid the negotiating table. As our president has repeatedly said, ‘There is no winner in war and no loser in peace.’”
Overall, Fidan’s statements underscored a multi-layered approach to diplomacy, focusing on economic growth, security collaboration, EU engagement, and regional stability.
