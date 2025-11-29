403
Zelenskyy begins presidential office overhaul
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday that he is launching a comprehensive restructuring of the Office of the President, confirming that chief of staff Andriy Yermak has offered his resignation as Kyiv moves toward a new stage of dialogue with the United States.
In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he has recently held close to 20 conversations with international counterparts, all of whom voiced firm backing for Ukraine’s continued endurance amid ongoing pressure. He stressed that, with diplomatic engagement intensifying, Ukraine must reinforce its internal cohesion, prompting him to initiate a full reset of his presidential administration.
Zelenskyy affirmed that Yermak has stepped down and noted that discussions regarding a replacement will begin on Saturday.
He also explained that Ukraine’s team for the next round of negotiations will consist of the commander-in-chief as well as officials from the Foreign Ministry, the National Security and Defense Council, and the country’s intelligence bodies.
The president underscored that every domestic effort must be concentrated on safeguarding the country and bolstering its diplomatic strategy.
The next stage of communication with Washington comes after earlier meetings in Geneva on a 28-point draft peace plan. Commenting on the situation, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked this week that “something good” could be taking shape in the discussions, while warning that any progress should be measured only by demonstrable outcomes.
