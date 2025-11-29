403
Israeli Strike on Syrian Town Claims Thirteen Lives
(MENAFN) At least 13 people, among them women and children, were killed and an equal number wounded when Israeli forces struck the town of Beit Jinn and the connecting road to Mazraat Beit Jinn in Damascus countryside early Friday.
A correspondent reported that local sources confirmed 13 fatalities, including two women and two children.
A state broadcaster reported that Israeli drones maintained aerial surveillance over the target zone after the strikes, particularly monitoring the route connecting both towns.
Numerous victims remain buried beneath debris as residents continue desperate recovery efforts, the channel added.
Civil Defense units and two ambulances dispatched by the Damascus countryside health directorate entered the strike zone to evacuate the deceased and provide medical treatment to survivors, Syrian media reported.
The broadcaster stated that dozens of families evacuated Beit Jinn for nearby secure locations following the assault.
The broadcaster had earlier reported that an Israeli patrol penetrated the town and engaged in brief clashes with local residents before retreating.
Israeli military officials acknowledged that six soldiers sustained injuries, three of whom remain in critical condition, during the operation.
The military claimed it apprehended members of "the Jamaa Islamiya," alleging the group "operated in the area of Beit Jinn in southern Syria and advanced attacks against Israeli civilians."
Jamaa Islamiya issued a statement expressing shock at media reports: it was "surprised by what has been circulated in various media outlets, in which the Israeli occupation attempted to link the group to the attack on the town of Beit Jinn and accused it of conducting activities there."
The organization condemned "the Israeli assault on Beit Jinn and its peaceful residents" while extending condolences to the town's population following casualties from the airstrikes.
Jamaa Islamiya emphasized that it "does not carry out any activity outside Lebanon" and rejected "the insertion of its name into actions that have nothing to do with it."
The group reaffirmed its adherence to "what the Lebanese state agreed to in the ceasefire deal with the occupation (on Nov. 27, 2024), and to operating within the framework of the law and state institutions."
Israeli forces have conducted 48 raids across southern Syria throughout November alone.
Government statistics reveal the Israeli military has executed over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border incursions into southern provinces since December 2024.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by capturing the demilitarized buffer zone—a maneuver that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.
