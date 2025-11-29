403
Venturesoul Partners Closes Maiden Debt Fund At INR 300 Crore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 29, 2025: VentureSoul Partners, a SEBI-registered Category II alternative investment fund (AIF), has announced the successful close of its maiden debt fund at INR 300 crore. The firm plans to raise an additional INR 300 crore through a greenâ€'shoe option by February 2026.
The fund, which provides structured credit solutions to new-economy companies, counts healthcare major Micro Labs Ltd as its anchor investor. Also on board are corporate investors such as Rupa Group and Glen Appliances Ltd, along with prominent individuals including E. Madhusudan (Founder of Kreditbee), Omkar Shirhatti (of Perfios), and promoters of Canpac and Zebronics Group. VentureSoul has triggered its green-shoe option, with the fund continuing its focus on growth and structured financing opportunities across India's rapidly evolving new economy landscape. The Fund remains committed for doing its bit to contribute towards Viksit Bharat.
Commenting on the milestone, Anurag Tripathi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, VentureSoul Partners said: "We extend our sincere gratitude to our investors, portfolio companies, ecosystem partners, and all stakeholders who have supported us in achieving this milestone."
The firm had previously announced the first close in September 2024, raising INR 146 crore from a group of investors. Since then, VentureSoul has backed around 15 startups, including Playshifu, Zolostays, Metro Telworks, Metalbook, Captain Fresh, Mozark, and True Credits, among others.
The fund intends to invest around INR 20-25 crore, focusing on a sector-agnostic portfolio with an emphasis on fintech, B2C, B2B, and SaaS companies, offering structured debt solutions to help established startups scale without diluting equity.
VentureSoul was founded in June 2024 by three former banking professionals, Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa, with the mission to provide value-based debt financing to newâ€'economy enterprises. Venturesoul takes pride in its positioning as 'Debt Partners with a difference.'
With this successful close, VentureSoul endeavors to meet the growing demand for structured credit among India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, offering an alternative to traditional equity funding, especially in an ecosystem where many growthâ€'stage companies prefer to preserve ownership while scaling operations.
