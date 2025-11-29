Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 64.87 Pb

KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 64.87 Pb


2025-11-29 02:03:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 61 cents to USD 64.87 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 64.26 pb on Thursday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, the prices of Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both declined by 14 cents and 10 cents, respectively, settling at USD 63.20 per barrel and USD 58.55 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN29112025000071011013ID1110412272



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search