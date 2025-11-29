403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 64.87 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 61 cents to USD 64.87 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 64.26 pb on Thursday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, the prices of Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both declined by 14 cents and 10 cents, respectively, settling at USD 63.20 per barrel and USD 58.55 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, the prices of Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both declined by 14 cents and 10 cents, respectively, settling at USD 63.20 per barrel and USD 58.55 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment