403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Staff, Facilities "Continue to Come Under Fire" in Gaza
(MENAFN) The UN humanitarian office reported Friday that its personnel and facilities "continue to come under fire" in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire, generating perilous conditions that hamper relief efforts.
In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it "warns that despite the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, UN staff and facilities continue to come under fire, posing unacceptable risks to their safety."
OCHA emphasized that "civilians, including humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure – including humanitarian convoys, supplies and facilities – must always be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law."
The agency noted ongoing attacks "expose UN staff, NGO partners, and the people who depend on their services to grave risks, including death and injury, and further impede humanitarian work."
Urging all parties to safeguard civilians and relief operations, the UN called on all sides "to protect civilian lives and allow the safe passage of life-saving aid."
Despite security threats and "other obstacles preventing a full implementation of the humanitarian scale-up," OCHA confirmed the UN and its partners "continue providing services and critical items to people in need across Gaza."
Addressing the occupied West Bank situation, OCHA indicated violence "continues unabated," with daily casualty reports, infrastructure damage and forced displacement. Palestinian movement faces growing restrictions, with "thousands placed under curfew" and many experiencing limitations blocking access to employment, education and vital services.
Revised OCHA data reveals that over 1,600 illegal Israeli settler attacks since early 2025 have impacted more than 270 Palestinian communities. Palestinian injuries "has now topped 1,000," including approximately 700 directly harmed by illegal Israeli settlers, roughly double the 2024 figure.
In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it "warns that despite the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, UN staff and facilities continue to come under fire, posing unacceptable risks to their safety."
OCHA emphasized that "civilians, including humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure – including humanitarian convoys, supplies and facilities – must always be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law."
The agency noted ongoing attacks "expose UN staff, NGO partners, and the people who depend on their services to grave risks, including death and injury, and further impede humanitarian work."
Urging all parties to safeguard civilians and relief operations, the UN called on all sides "to protect civilian lives and allow the safe passage of life-saving aid."
Despite security threats and "other obstacles preventing a full implementation of the humanitarian scale-up," OCHA confirmed the UN and its partners "continue providing services and critical items to people in need across Gaza."
Addressing the occupied West Bank situation, OCHA indicated violence "continues unabated," with daily casualty reports, infrastructure damage and forced displacement. Palestinian movement faces growing restrictions, with "thousands placed under curfew" and many experiencing limitations blocking access to employment, education and vital services.
Revised OCHA data reveals that over 1,600 illegal Israeli settler attacks since early 2025 have impacted more than 270 Palestinian communities. Palestinian injuries "has now topped 1,000," including approximately 700 directly harmed by illegal Israeli settlers, roughly double the 2024 figure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment