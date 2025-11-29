403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Afghanistan Ink USD100M Pharmaceutical Pact
(MENAFN) Indian and Afghan pharmaceutical firms have finalized a memorandum of understanding valued at $100 million.
The agreement was executed at Afghanistan's Consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bringing together Afghanistan's Raoufi Global Group Company and India's Zydus Lifesciences, per a Thursday announcement from Afghanistan's Industry and Commerce Ministry.
Zydus Lifesciences will commence by exporting medications to Afghanistan, followed by technical data and expertise transfer, an Indian broadcaster reported.
The Indian pharmaceutical giant also intends to relocate its representative office to Afghanistan and ultimately launch domestic drug manufacturing operations, the statement added.
In related developments, Afghan Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali stated Friday that his ministry is coordinating with international partners to tackle the nation's medication shortage, which should be resolved imminently, a local outlet reported.
Earlier this month, Afghan Trade Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi conducted discussions with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi aimed at bolstering bilateral trade relations.
The ministry indicated the pharmaceutical agreement was negotiated during those talks.
The agreement was executed at Afghanistan's Consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bringing together Afghanistan's Raoufi Global Group Company and India's Zydus Lifesciences, per a Thursday announcement from Afghanistan's Industry and Commerce Ministry.
Zydus Lifesciences will commence by exporting medications to Afghanistan, followed by technical data and expertise transfer, an Indian broadcaster reported.
The Indian pharmaceutical giant also intends to relocate its representative office to Afghanistan and ultimately launch domestic drug manufacturing operations, the statement added.
In related developments, Afghan Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali stated Friday that his ministry is coordinating with international partners to tackle the nation's medication shortage, which should be resolved imminently, a local outlet reported.
Earlier this month, Afghan Trade Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi conducted discussions with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi aimed at bolstering bilateral trade relations.
The ministry indicated the pharmaceutical agreement was negotiated during those talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment