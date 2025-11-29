Power Outages Reported In Some Districts Of Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

The mayor also wrote that in the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts, fires broke out as a result of debris falling on non-residential buildings and open areas.

In the Darnytskyi district, missile debris fell in the courtyard of a nine-storey residential building, causing a fire on the 6th floor.

Emergency services are heading to the site.

Later, Klitschko added:“Currently, the western part of the capital is left without electricity supply. Energy workers are working to restore power supply.”

As Ukrinform reported, so far one person has died and 11 others have been injured as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv.