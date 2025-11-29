Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Power Outages Reported In Some Districts Of Kyiv


2025-11-29 01:11:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

The mayor also wrote that in the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts, fires broke out as a result of debris falling on non-residential buildings and open areas.

In the Darnytskyi district, missile debris fell in the courtyard of a nine-storey residential building, causing a fire on the 6th floor.

Emergency services are heading to the site.

Later, Klitschko added:“Currently, the western part of the capital is left without electricity supply. Energy workers are working to restore power supply.”

Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians attack Kyiv region

As Ukrinform reported, so far one person has died and 11 others have been injured as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv.

