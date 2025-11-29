403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Annual Inflation Remains Steady at 2.3 Percent
(MENAFN) Germany's annual inflation rate held steady at 2.3% in November, matching October's figure, official preliminary data disclosed Friday.
The rate came in below market projections of 2.4% for November.
Service and food costs drove inflationary pressure with above-average gains of 3.5% and 1.2%, respectively.
Food price increases decelerated from October's 1.3%, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported.
Energy costs extended their downward trajectory in November, declining 0.1% year-over-year, though at a more modest pace than October's 0.9% drop.
Inflation measured 2.4% in both October and September, rising from August's 2.2% and the 2% recorded in July and June—the lowest reading since last October.
Consumer Price Index data showed 2.1% in May and April, with March at 2.2%, all declining from December's 14-month peak of 2.6%.
Core inflation—the annual rate excluding food and energy components—eased to 2.7% in November from October's 2.8% on a year-over-year comparison.
Month-to-month consumer prices dropped 0.2% in November, reversing the prior month's 0.3% increase and aligning with market consensus.
The rate came in below market projections of 2.4% for November.
Service and food costs drove inflationary pressure with above-average gains of 3.5% and 1.2%, respectively.
Food price increases decelerated from October's 1.3%, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported.
Energy costs extended their downward trajectory in November, declining 0.1% year-over-year, though at a more modest pace than October's 0.9% drop.
Inflation measured 2.4% in both October and September, rising from August's 2.2% and the 2% recorded in July and June—the lowest reading since last October.
Consumer Price Index data showed 2.1% in May and April, with March at 2.2%, all declining from December's 14-month peak of 2.6%.
Core inflation—the annual rate excluding food and energy components—eased to 2.7% in November from October's 2.8% on a year-over-year comparison.
Month-to-month consumer prices dropped 0.2% in November, reversing the prior month's 0.3% increase and aligning with market consensus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment