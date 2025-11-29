Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 29

2025-11-29 01:06:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 29, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 27.

The official rate for $1 is 631,480 rials, while one euro is valued at 732,486 rials. On November 27, the euro was priced at 716,845 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 29

Rial on November 27

1 US dollar

USD

631,480

618,435

1 British pound

GBP

835,918

817,929

1 Swiss franc

CHF

785,739

768,367

1 Swedish króna

SEK

66,891

65,097

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

62,418

60,632

1 Danish krone

DKK

98,075

95,979

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,068

6,935

1 UAE Dirham

AED

171,948

168,396

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,057,092

2,014,634

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

224,485

219,530

100 Japanese yen

JPY

404,308

395,433

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

81,114

79,517

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,640,320

1,606,975

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

451,837

440,125

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

362,236

352,065

1 South African rand

ZAR

36,876

36,170

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,861

14,576

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,137

7,873

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

173,484

169,900

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

48,200

47,202

1 Syrian pound

SYP

57

56

1 Australian dollar

AUD

413,700

402,922

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

168,395

164,916

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,679,468

1,644,774

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

487,298

476,716

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

517,158

505,231

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,523

20,086

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

301

294

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

441,571

433,256

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,867

113,283

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

89,257

87,381

100 Thai baht

THB

1,965,884

1,918,893

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

152,782

149,546

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

430,235

421,095

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

890,663

872,264

1 euro

EUR

732,486

716,845

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

123,048

119,260

1 Georgian lari

GEL

233,907

229,146

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,965

37,187

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,541

9,315

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

185,064

181,092

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

371,454

363,786

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,077,024

1,052,091

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

68,264

66,675

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

180,601

176,242

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,587

2,544

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 855,098 rials and $1 costs 737,184 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 830,193 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,713 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.11-1.14 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.29-1.32 million rials.

Trend News Agency

