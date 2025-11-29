403
China's Foreign Minister Set for Russia Visit
(MENAFN) China's foreign minister is set to travel to Russia for high-level strategic security discussions spanning December 1-2, marking the 20th iteration of bilateral consultations between the two powers, according to a ministry official's Friday announcement.
The nations sustain ongoing dialogue through their strategic security consultation framework to address "major issues of mutual interest that have strategic and overarching significance," Mao Ning declared during a Beijing press briefing.
Mao characterized the relationship between Beijing and Moscow as "comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era."
The upcoming talks aim to "have an in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, and strengthen communication and coordination on important issues that bear on the strategic security interests of the two countries," Mao elaborated, among other objectives.
