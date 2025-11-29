403
Russia Tightens Restrictions on WhatsApp Over Crime Claims
(MENAFN) Russia's state communications regulator announced it is intensifying curbs on WhatsApp, alleging the American-owned messaging service breaches Russian legislation and enables criminal operations, according to statements relayed by a news agency.
Roskomnadzor declared the messenger application "continues to violate" Russian legal mandates and claimed it facilitates organizing illicit actions, recruiting individuals for unlawful activities, and conducting fraud targeting Russian citizens.
The watchdog emphasized that WhatsApp has failed to adopt countermeasures required under domestic statutes to prevent and combat criminal offenses.
The regulator revealed that restrictions imposed since August have progressively degraded the quality of WhatsApp calls, confirming the process is being implemented in phases to enable users to migrate to alternative services.
It urged switching to "national platforms" while cautioning that the app faces potential complete prohibition if the company refuses to conform with Russian regulatory standards.
Russia has amplified scrutiny of foreign digital platforms in recent years, imposing penalties, access limitations, and data localization mandates. Earlier enforcement actions have targeted prominent global technology corporations over purported violations of domestic legislation.
