12 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Bengal For 'Illegal' Stay

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 29 (IANS) Twelve Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district for their alleged illegal stay in India.

An Indian, who facilitated the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the country, was also arrested on Friday night.

All 13 will be produced in a court in Murshidabad district on Saturday, where police will seek their custody for ten days.

According to police sources, the arrested Indian was identified as Saber Ali.

Ali is accused of providing illegal shelter to the Bangladeshi nationals.

Acting on information from a confidential source, the police conducted a raid in Gopalpur village of Hurshi gram panchayat in the Islampur area. Following the raid, the Bangladeshi nationals and the Indian were arrested.

Police sources said the Bangladeshis did not have any valid documents to stay in India.

It is also known that Bangladeshi nationals lived in that village with Ali's help.

An investigation has been started to find out why the arrested people came to West Bengal illegally and how long they have been living there.

According to information received from the police, the names of the arrested Bangladeshi nationals are - Mohammad Aul (25), Abdul Khalek (38), Sumon Ali (30), Sukuddin (26), Khabir (19), Shahidul (35), Mohammad Sabbir (22), Mohammad Ziaurul Haque (38), Mazdar Ali (36), Mohammad Khairul (27), Mohammad Roni (23) and Ruhul Amin (34).

"About 12 Bangladeshis and one Indian have been arrested. They will be produced in court today. A police custody for 10 days will be sought. An investigation has started to find out whether anyone else came along with them and whether some were hiding elsewhere. Investigation is also one to find out how they came to the country and how long ago," said a senior officer of Murshidabad district police.