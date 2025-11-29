Congress Will Continue To Decline Under Gandhi Family: Giriraj Singh Amid Karnataka Power Tussle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, asserting that the party is“bound to decline” as long as it remains under the influence of the Gandhi family.

Responding to the escalating internal rifts within the Congress in Karnataka and Bihar, Singh claimed that the party was facing a deeper crisis of leadership, discipline and direction.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said,“Under the leadership of the Congress leaders and the Gandhi family, Congress will continue to decline.”

Claiming an organisational crisis in the party, he added,“In Bihar they are giving threats among themselves, and in Karnataka, because of the chief minister's position, there is a tussle within Congress. This clearly indicates more decline ahead. Congress will never come out of the grip of the Gandhi family.”

His remarks come amid fresh signs of strain between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, a long-standing issue that has periodically resurfaced since the party returned to power in the state. The latest flashpoint erupted on Thursday after Shivakumar allegedly posted a cryptic message on social media,“word power is world power,” which many interpreted as a reminder of the power-sharing promise between the two leaders. However, the leader denied making that post.

Meanwhile, the BJP has seized on the episode, taking a swipe at Siddaramaiah while suggesting Shivakumar may be signalling his dissatisfaction. The party has accused the Congress of failing to maintain unity even in a state where it holds a comfortable majority.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she was running her government with the support of“foreign infiltrators.”

“Mamata Banerjee's issues are different, and Rahul Gandhi's issues are different. Mamata Banerjee wants to run the government in West Bengal with the support of foreign infiltrators. She is trying to turn Bengal into Bangladesh. Today, foreign infiltrators have gained influence in a dozen districts, and the situation for Hindus has become one of do or die,” Singh said.